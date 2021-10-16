Menu

Consumer

Money worries a leader in stress, overall mental health: survey

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted October 16, 2021 12:33 pm
A recent survey found 37 per cent of Canadians feel difficulty saving their money resulting in a negative play a persons mental health. View image in full screen
A recent survey found 37 per cent of Canadians feel difficulty saving their money resulting in a negative play a persons mental health. Getty Images

A recent survey conducted by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada found money worries are on the top of Canadians’ minds – a greater source of stress than work, health, and relationships.

Factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing cost of living are some of the daily challenges people are facing, clashing with their monthly incomes.

The study found 37 per cent of people say they are looking at delaying their retirement as a result of their financial situation and difficulty in saving funds.

Click to play video: 'What’s fueling the price hike at the pumps?' What’s fueling the price hike at the pumps?
What’s fueling the price hike at the pumps? – Oct 7, 2021

Saskatoon Assante Wealth Management wealth advisor Stuart Sutton says people should take control of their finances sooner than later.

“We really feel like it’s important to take charge of your finances,” said Sutton. “A lot of people are stressed out because their wealth is in control of them. We believe it should be the other way around — you should be in charge of your wealth.”

Read more: Canada adds 157K jobs in September, employment returns to pre-pandemic level

Sutton said if people take action now, it will help them in the future.

Sutton adds he will be hosting a pair of free online seminars later in October.

For more information visit their website.

