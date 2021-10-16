Money worries a leader in stress, overall mental health: survey

Send this page to someone via email

A recent survey conducted by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada found money worries are on the top of Canadians’ minds – a greater source of stress than work, health, and relationships.

Factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing cost of living are some of the daily challenges people are facing, clashing with their monthly incomes.

The study found 37 per cent of people say they are looking at delaying their retirement as a result of their financial situation and difficulty in saving funds.

Saskatoon Assante Wealth Management wealth advisor Stuart Sutton says people should take control of their finances sooner than later.

“We really feel like it’s important to take charge of your finances,” said Sutton. “A lot of people are stressed out because their wealth is in control of them. We believe it should be the other way around — you should be in charge of your wealth.”

Sutton said if people take action now, it will help them in the future.

Sutton adds he will be hosting a pair of free online seminars later in October.

