Suspect from Oshawa sought following Wolfe Street stabbing in Peterborough: police

Police have identified a suspect following a stabbing on Wolfe Street in Peterborough on the weekend.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Peterborough Police Service officers were called to the area of Wolfe and Rubidge streets following reports that a man had been stabbed during an altercation.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment. The extent of the injuries was not disclosed.

On Tuesday, police said they are looking for Michael Waterman, 39, of Oshawa.

TRAFFIC: @PtboPolice continue to hold a scene here on Wolfe Street between Rubidge and Stewart Streets for an ongoing investigation #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/WsBkGf4DgL — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) October 10, 2021

He is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, robbery with violence and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-876-1122 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).