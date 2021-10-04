Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested for brandishing knife during altercation near Havelock arena: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 10:09 am
OPP arrested a Peterborough teen following an altercation with a knife at the Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Community Centre on Saturday. View image in full screen
OPP arrested a Peterborough teen following an altercation with a knife at the Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Community Centre on Saturday. The Canadian Press file

A Peterborough man has been arrested following a weapons incident in Havelock on Saturday evening.

Around 7 p.m., officers from both Peterborough County OPP and Northumberland OPP detachments responded to a reported altercation involving 15 to 20 teenagers who had gathered in the parking lot at the Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Community Centre on George Street East in the village of Havelock.

“Multiple complainants called 911 and reported that a knife was brandished,” OPP said.

Read more: 1 dead following Highway 7 crash east of Havelock: Peterborough County OPP

Officers were able to locate a suspect at a residence in the village.

Owen Robertson, 18, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 4, OPP said Monday morning.

