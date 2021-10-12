Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Daycare educators in Quebec hold 2-day strike over stalled contract talks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2021 12:49 pm
Children from a daycare walk past a demonstration of daycare workers on the first day of rotating strikes in Montreal on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. View image in full screen
Children from a daycare walk past a demonstration of daycare workers on the first day of rotating strikes in Montreal on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Some Quebec families are having to find alternate child care arrangements Tuesday and Wednesday due to a rotating strike in the province.

Educators from one of the major daycare workers’ unions, the Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance du Québec, are picketing this week over stalled contract negotiations.

Tuesday’s job action involves workers in Montreal, Laval, Lanaudière, Montérégie and Estrie, while Wednesday’s takes place in Quebec City, Chaudière-Appalaches and Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

Read more: Child care unions vote 95 per cent in favour of strike mandate

Union president Valérie Grenon says the workers are fighting for better pay, more hiring to support existing staff and more resources for children with special needs.

She told a gathering Tuesday morning that workers are also worried about being forced to work mandatory overtime due to a shortage of educators in the network.

Story continues below advertisement

Educators from two other unions will hold separate two-days strikes this week and next.

Click to play video: 'Parents and early childhood educators demonstrate against Quebec’s childcare shortage' Parents and early childhood educators demonstrate against Quebec’s childcare shortage
Parents and early childhood educators demonstrate against Quebec’s childcare shortage – May 9, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Quebec City tageastern townships tagQuebec Daycares tagMontreal daycares tagQuebec daycare strike tagDaycare Educators tagChild care in Quebec tagDaycare strike Quebec tagMontreal daycares strike tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers