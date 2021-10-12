Guelph police investigating reports of man exposing himself to kids at 2 schools

Guelph police say they are investigating reports that a man exposed himself to children playing at two south-end schools on Friday evening.

In a news release, police said they received a call at around 6 p.m. from a witness reporting that a man had been at a school on Clairfields Drive about one hour earlier and exposed himself standing behind a bush while children played nearby.

“The male left the area and the witness followed him to another school on Colonial Drive. He was observed to expose himself again near a group of children playing on a nearby soccer field,” police said.

The service added that the man did not approach or speak to any of the children at either location.

Officers tried looking for the man but did not make any arrests.

He is described as 60 to 65 years old with a heavy build. He was wearing a beige coat, black pants, a black hat and black and white running shoes. He was also using a blue bicycle.

Guelph police say the incident remains under investigation but also added that anyone with immediate concerns about a suspicious person around children should call 911.

“Police want to remind those who may have any concerns about suspicious persons in the area of schools and parks, not to hesitate to call the police with your concerns so that together, the police and the members of the community can work together to ensure the safety of our children within the community,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7522. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.