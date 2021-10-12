B.C. to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday following Thanksgiving long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to provide an update Tuesday on the COVID-19 crisis in the province.

Henry and Dix will speak at noon.

That will be streamed live in the post above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

On Friday, the province reported 743 new cases of COVID-19, along with five additional deaths.

Dix and Henry are expected to provide an update on the number of vaccinated people in B.C.

As of Friday, 88.6 per cent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 82.2 per cent of people were fully vaccinated.

On the weekend, the B.C. government confirmed it has opened up registration for younger kids to get the Pfizer vaccine.

While Pfizer has requested Health Canada approve its vaccine for kids aged five to 11, the B.C. government said is getting its ducks in a row for if and when that approval comes.

The province has said it will notify parents when it’s time to book a vaccine appointment for children and it will be based on eligibility, not when they were registered.

This story will be updated following the press conference.