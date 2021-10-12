Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 300

Send this page to someone via email

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is coming down after the Thanksgiving long weekend, according to the latest report from the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, following increases of 48 cases on Saturday, 58 cases on Sunday and 27 cases on Monday.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were added over the long weekend.

There are now 289 active cases of the virus in Ottawa as of Tuesday, down from 321 the day before.

OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard shows there are now six people in hospital with COVID-19, two more than the day before, with three patients in the intensive care unit.

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in the city remained at 11 as of Tuesday, with nine affecting local schools.

The latest update to Ottawa’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign show 85 per cent of eligible residents have now received two doses of the vaccine. The number of residents aged 12 and older who have received at least one dose remains just shy of 89 per cent.

