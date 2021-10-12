Osborne Village BIZ welcomes new director

Send this page to someone via email

Osborne Village has a new boss.

The Osborne Village Business Improvement Zone (BIZ) announced the appointment of Lindsay Somers as its new executive director, beginning Tuesday.

The Winnipeg neighbourhood — once heralded by the Canadian Institute of Planners as one of Canada’s greatest — was called an ‘urban gem’ by Somers, who has a background in marketing, community engagement and urban program development.

“I’m thrilled to step into this leadership role to listen, engage, support and build momentum for the community of Osborne Village,” she said.

“As we continue to navigate through COVID-19, we recognize the value of our shared urban spaces and how vital local businesses are to our economy.

“I am delighted to bring my experience, energy and sincere passion for people, business and community together in this role to create a vibrant and thriving Osborne Village for the future.”

