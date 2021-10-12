Menu

Consumer

Osborne Village BIZ welcomes new director

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 11:13 am
New Osborne Village BIZ director Lindsay Somers. View image in full screen
New Osborne Village BIZ director Lindsay Somers. Osborne Village BIZ

Osborne Village has a new boss.

The Osborne Village Business Improvement Zone (BIZ) announced the appointment of Lindsay Somers as its new executive director, beginning Tuesday.

The Winnipeg neighbourhood — once heralded by the Canadian Institute of Planners as one of Canada’s greatest — was called an ‘urban gem’ by Somers, who has a background in marketing, community engagement and urban program development.

Read more: City of Winnipeg investigation finds lack of financial oversight at Osborne Village BIZ

“I’m thrilled to step into this leadership role to listen, engage, support and build momentum for the community of Osborne Village,” she said.

“As we continue to navigate through COVID-19, we recognize the value of our shared urban spaces and how vital local businesses are to our economy.

“I am delighted to bring my experience, energy and sincere passion for people, business and community together in this role to create a vibrant and thriving Osborne Village for the future.”

Click to play video: 'Osborne Village in midst of major overhaul' Osborne Village in midst of major overhaul
Osborne Village in midst of major overhaul – May 20, 2020
