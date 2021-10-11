First Rattlers youth basketball camps tip off in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Rattlers hit the court on the long weekend to help try and grow the game of basketball among grassroots players.

The team held its first youth clinics at Saskatoon’s Centennial Collegiate School on Oct. 9.

Youth aged eight to 18 had the opportunity to train and learn firsthand from professional basketball players while building teamwork, enjoying simulated gameplay and making new friends.

“It was really fun. We learned some nice things and it was good to just come out and play basketball,” camp participant Natasha Cowan said.

“It is pretty cool. It’s not a chance you always get,” Cowan said.

“It’s fun, and it’s a good way to learn some new things, and it’s just an overall good camp.”

“It’s a great experience to be playing with all the Rattlers. I think everybody should get an experience of this, and it’s just great,” camp participant Qiniso Klassen said.

“It is a great way to learn, make new friendships.”

More clinic dates and locations will be coming throughout the year, according to the franchise.

The Rattlers, a member club of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), are preparing for their fourth season starting in May 2022. CEBL players come from a wide range of backgrounds including NBA G-League clubs, top NCAA programs and U Sports.