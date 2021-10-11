Man taken to trauma centre after stabbing in North York

A man was taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing in North York on Sunday, Toronto police say.
Police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive, south of Eglinton Avenue, at 9:28 p.m.
Police said there were reports of someone who had been stabbed.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a stab wound.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on any suspect information.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information was asked to contact police.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments