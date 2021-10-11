Man taken to trauma centre after stabbing in North York

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing in North York on Sunday, Toronto police say.

Police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive, south of Eglinton Avenue, at 9:28 p.m.

Police said there were reports of someone who had been stabbed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a stab wound.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information was asked to contact police.

STABBING:

Don Mills Rd & St. Dennis Dr

– reports of someone stabbed

– police o/s

– officers located a man with a stab wound

– @TorontoMedics taking patient to hospital with serious injuries

– ongoing investigation

– any info call police 416-808-2222#GO1949767

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 11, 2021