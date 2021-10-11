Menu

Crime

Man taken to trauma centre after stabbing in North York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 11, 2021 7:35 am
Police at the scene of the stabbing in the area of Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the stabbing in the area of Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive. Global News

A man was taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing in North York on Sunday, Toronto police say.

Police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive, south of Eglinton Avenue, at 9:28 p.m.

Police said there were reports of someone who had been stabbed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a stab wound.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information was asked to contact police.

