Economy

Saskatoon economy continues to improve post-pandemic, data shows

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted October 10, 2021 4:56 pm
Photo of a receipt. View image in full screen
Photo of a receipt.

Saskatoon’s economic recovery has risen to nearly 80 per cent, with Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority (SREDA) economic recovery tracker numbers looking promising in all sectors.

The increase has shot up this quarter compared to last, when it was sitting at just 67 per cent.

Read more: Saskatchewan government reports nation-leading job growth in August

Nine out of 15 economic sectors are fully recovered, meaning their economic statistics are back to where they were pre-pandemic.

This includes active businesses, retail and manufacturing shipments.

Read more: Sask. Indigenous commerce group says economic recovery a ‘mixed bag’

 

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s very positive news, it really helps consumer confidence, that leads to consumer spending and that will help the economy as well. So I think to see this upper trend getting close to 100 per cent recovered is really good news for the economy and everyone who lives here,” said Alex Fallon, CEO of Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority (SREDA).

Hospitality areas, such as travel and tourism, are still in need of economic relief, though.

Hotel occupancy was nearly at 100 per cent in August, but occupancy can change with seasonal demand.

