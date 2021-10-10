Saskatoon economy continues to improve post-pandemic, data shows

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s economic recovery has risen to nearly 80 per cent, with Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority (SREDA) economic recovery tracker numbers looking promising in all sectors.

The increase has shot up this quarter compared to last, when it was sitting at just 67 per cent.

Nine out of 15 economic sectors are fully recovered, meaning their economic statistics are back to where they were pre-pandemic.

This includes active businesses, retail and manufacturing shipments.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s very positive news, it really helps consumer confidence, that leads to consumer spending and that will help the economy as well. So I think to see this upper trend getting close to 100 per cent recovered is really good news for the economy and everyone who lives here,” said Alex Fallon, CEO of Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority (SREDA).

Hospitality areas, such as travel and tourism, are still in need of economic relief, though.

Hotel occupancy was nearly at 100 per cent in August, but occupancy can change with seasonal demand.