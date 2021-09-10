Canadian economy added 90K jobs in August, marking third month of gains

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada says the economy added 90,000 jobs in August, the third consecutive monthly increase.

The unemployment rate fell to 7.1 per cent for the month, compared with 7.5 per cent in July, bringing the rate to the lowest level since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Gains were concentrated in full-time work and in the hard-hit service sector, led by gains in accommodation and food services.

Statistics Canada says gains in the service sector pushed employment there back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time, although there is still some areas that are lagging, such as retail and food services.

The agency says overall employment is within 156,000 jobs, or 0.8 per cent, of the level recorded in February 2020 before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s the closest the country has been to recouping all the jobs lost during the first wave of COVID-19.

