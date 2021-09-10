Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Canadian economy added 90K jobs in August, marking third month of gains

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2021 7:44 am
Click to play video: 'Why Canada’s job vacancy rates are at a record high' Why Canada’s job vacancy rates are at a record high
WATCH: Why Canada's job vacancy rates are at a record high.

Statistics Canada says the economy added 90,000 jobs in August, the third consecutive monthly increase.

The unemployment rate fell to 7.1 per cent for the month, compared with 7.5 per cent in July, bringing the rate to the lowest level since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Gains were concentrated in full-time work and in the hard-hit service sector, led by gains in accommodation and food services.

Read more: Why switching jobs can net you a double-digit pay boost right now

Statistics Canada says gains in the service sector pushed employment there back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time, although there is still some areas that are lagging, such as retail and food services.

The agency says overall employment is within 156,000 jobs, or 0.8 per cent, of the level recorded in February 2020 before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s the closest the country has been to recouping all the jobs lost during the first wave of COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'Are provinces hurting their economy by not introducing a vaccine passport?' Are provinces hurting their economy by not introducing a vaccine passport?
Are provinces hurting their economy by not introducing a vaccine passport? – Aug 30, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Statistics Canada tagCanada economy tagCanada jobs tagJob Numbers taglabour force survey tagStats Can tagJobs in Canada tagCanada employment tagEmployment Numbers tagEmployment data tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers