Plane carrying 4 people crashes at Westlock Regional Airport north of Edmonton

Emergency crews responded to the Westlock Regional Airport late Sunday morning after a plane carrying four people crashed at the airport north of Edmonton.

RCMP said officers, EMS and firefighters responded to the airport around 11:10 a.m. after a plane flipped and sustained serious damage.

Three of the plane’s occupants were transported by ground ambulance to hospital, and RCMP said as of noon, the status of the fourth person was not known.

RCMP said there was no information on the severity of the injuries to the occupants, however, STARS Air Ambulance did respond to the Westlock area.

STAR-3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Westlock, AB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) October 10, 2021

Transport Canada has been notified and will take the lead on the investigation, police said, adding the cause of the crash is unknown and still under investigation.

2nd Alberta plane crash in a day

The incident in Westlock came less than a day after a fatal plane crash in central Alberta claimed the life of one man and sent another to hospital with critical injuries.

That crash involving a member of the Lacombe Flying Club happened late Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived in a rural area east of Lacombe to find the pilot had died. A man who was a passenger was transported by STARS to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton in critical condition.

The Transportation Safety Board has deployed a team of investigators to the Lacombe County scene. The cause of that crash is not yet known.

In August, another crash at the Westlock airport sent a pilot to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said in that incident, a pilot was practising high-speed taxis when the plane caught air, which resulted in the nose of the plane going into a hangar.

The Westlock airport is about 75 kilometres north of Edmonton.

View image in full screen An ultralight aircraft crashed into a hangar at Westlock Regional Airport Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Global News

