Canada

1 sent to hospital after plane crashes into hangar at rural Alberta airport

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 3:14 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

One person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a plane crash at a rural Alberta airport on Monday.

While details are limited at this time, Alberta RCMP confirmed a plane was attempting to land at the Westlock Regional Airport when something happened that caused the plane to go back up. That’s when the plane crashed into a hangar.

Cpl. Terri-Ann Bakker said there were no fatalities.

The identity of the person sent to hospital has not been released. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time, Bakker said shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.

It’s not known exactly what time the crash occurred.

The type of plane is not known at this time.

The airport is located just east of Westlock, Alta., which is about 80 kilometres north of Edmonton.

More to come…

