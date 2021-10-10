2 people seriously injured after shooting in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two people were seriously injured in a shooting in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard late Saturday evening.

Police say they received reports of multiple gunshots just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located two gunshot victims.

The victims were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Toronto police say a stretch of Thorncliffe Park Drive was closed after the incident.

Police say that their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

