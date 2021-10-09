Menu

Health

Rural Alberta mayor praying for no major incidents following long weekend ER department closure

By Chris Chacon Global News
Posted October 9, 2021 8:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Rural Alberta mayor praying for no major incidents following long weekend ER department closure' Rural Alberta mayor praying for no major incidents following long weekend ER department closure
WATCH ABOVE: A town southeast of Edmonton will be without an ER doctor this weekend because the emergency room is closed. The lack of crucial medical services is causing concern along with the hope that no emergencies arise. Chris Chacon reports.

A town southeast of Edmonton will be without an ER doctor this weekend because the emergency room is closed.

The lack of crucial medical services is causing concern along with the hope that no emergencies arise.

“We’re praying. We’re trusting that we won’t have any major incidents over the weekend,” Killam Mayor Ben Kellert said Saturday.

Read more: Alberta doctors invite premier, health minister to visit ICU: ‘We need you to see’

Killam residents received a Covenant Health notice via social media Friday.

It states the emergency department at the Killam Health Care Centre will be closed for the weekend because there are no doctors available.

Covenant Health said the ER will be closed until Tuesday at 8 a.m., adding that the move is temporary.

Dr. Paul Parks, president of emergency medicine with the Alberta Medical Association, said this is no surprise.

“It’s very tough for the communities, and that kind of critical shortage in our rural communities is happening more and more across Alberta,” Parks said.

Read more: Leader of military nurses in Alberta hospital stays focused: ‘Do what you need to do’

Patients requiring emergency care must travel to Daysland or Viking.

“If someone has to travel an extra half hour or longer to go to the next hospital in order to seek immediate emergency intervention, it could be life- or limb-threatening, for sure,” Parks said.

Kellert called the situation unfortunate and a sign of how the health-care system is struggling right now.

“With the pandemic raging, we’re just having a lot more fatigue, and we’re having a lot more illness and short coverage where basically doctors have been working extra to cover for illnesses,” Parks said.

Read more: Nurse shortages lead to emergency room bed closures in Alberta: doctor, union

Parks believes the broken relationship with the Alberta government as well as recruitment and retention are also factors leading to shortages.

While Kellert is concerned, he is urging people to be patient and understanding of what medical professionals are going through.

“If they don’t take care of themselves, they won’t be taking care of us,” Kellert said.

Alberta Health Services is listing two other rural communities without ER service this weekend; Milk River is expected to open its ER again Tuesday while Hardisty could be closed until November or longer.

