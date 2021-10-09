Kelowna restaurant shut down for not verifying proof of vaccination: Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

A restaurant in downtown Kelowna has been ordered to shut its doors by Interior Health for defying B.C.’s proof-of-vaccination system.

Interior Health (IHA) delivered the orders on Thursday to Renegade Kitchen and Craft Bar located on Leon Avenue. The restaurant also had its liquor license suspended.

In an email to Global News, the health organization said that it “can confirm that an order was issued Thursday requiring the Renegade Kitchen and Craft Bar to suspend all food and liquor service effective immediately for failing to comply with the provincial food and liquor serving premises order – specifically, for not verifying proof of vaccination.”

Interior Health also said, “the investigation took place after public health received a number of complaints that this establishment was not checking proof of immunization.”

“It is important to stress that the provincial food and liquor serving premises order is in place to protect patrons and staff at restaurants and bars and reduce the risk of additional COVID-19 exposures in the broader community.”

The notices posted by Interior Health on the restaurant’s front doors listed the owners. They did not respond to Global News requests for an interview.

However, one of the owners placed a post on the Facebook group “BC Businesses against Health Pass” on Sept. 9.

That post said, “we’ve decided that we will remain open to all,” hoping that the restaurant’s stance may encourage other restaurant owners to defy B.C.’s proof-of-vaccination system.

Interior Health’s suspension will stay in effect until a compliance plan is submitted and reviewed by the health authority.

IHA has also warned that further actions may be taken if the restaurant does not comply with the shutdown order.

