Award-winning Saskatoon distillery branching out to the U.K.

Owners of Black Fox Farm and Distillery, John Cote and Barb Stefanyshyn-Cote, are in high spirits after getting recognized in the United Kingdom (U.K.) for their skillfully crafted, locally made gin and whisky.

The distillery only opened their doors six years ago but have made a splash in the spirits community.

Their handcrafted gin and whisky have received over 20 awards and praise from experienced distillers.

Black Fox’s next step is to move its products into the U.K. for sale after getting asked to be a part of a book that recognizes artisan craftmanship and is created by Rolls Royce.

“We were speaking last night to the owners of some of the oldest distillers in the country and they love our whiskey, think we’re doing a good job and we keep telling them, ‘hey, we keep growing all the grain that we ship to you guys, so I’m sorry, but now we’re going to start doing it ourselves,'” said John.

The couple is currently in London, U.K., and will be touring around to liquor stores in hopes of selling their spirits to locals in the area.