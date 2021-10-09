Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Award-winning Saskatoon distillery branching out to the U.K.

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted October 9, 2021 7:51 pm
Inside Black Fox Farm and Distillery. View image in full screen
Inside Black Fox Farm and Distillery. Global News

Owners of Black Fox Farm and Distillery, John Cote and Barb Stefanyshyn-Cote, are in high spirits after getting recognized in the United Kingdom (U.K.) for their skillfully crafted, locally made gin and whisky.

The distillery only opened their doors six years ago but have made a splash in the spirits community.

Read more: Saskatchewan microdistilleries focus on homegrown recipes for spirits

Their handcrafted gin and whisky have received over 20 awards and praise from experienced distillers.

Black Fox’s next step is to move its products into the U.K. for sale after getting asked to be a part of a book that recognizes artisan craftmanship and is created by Rolls Royce.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coronavirus: Saskatchewan restaurant owners eyeing reopening day with caution

“We were speaking last night to the owners of some of the oldest distillers in the country and they love our whiskey, think we’re doing a good job and we keep telling them, ‘hey, we keep growing all the grain that we ship to you guys, so I’m sorry, but now we’re going to start doing it ourselves,'” said John.

The couple is currently in London, U.K., and will be touring around to liquor stores in hopes of selling their spirits to locals in the area.

Read more: From buying a Rolls-Royce to stealing booze, the rise and fall of Derek Sanderson

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagAlcohol tagUnited Kingdom tagLocal tagEntrepreneurship tagSpirits tagWhiskey tagGin tagexpanding tagRolls Royce taglocally made tagBlack Fox Farm And Distillery tagSaskatoon local tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers