Missing West Kelowna resident last seen Sept. 20

Send this page to someone via email

Public help is requested in finding a missing West Kelowna resident.

RCMP say Selina Peters, 31, was last seen on Sept. 20 at a medical facility in West Kelowna.

“Police are very concerned for Selina’s health and well-being, and family and friends report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” West Kelowna RCMP said on Saturday.

Peters is described as a Caucasian female who is five feet, four inches, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Peters’ whereabouts is urged to contact their local police detachment or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

2:12 Indigenous advocates question attention divide for missing persons Indigenous advocates question attention divide for missing persons – Sep 30, 2021