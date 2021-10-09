Motorcyclist seriously injured while trying to overtake a tractor

Send this page to someone via email

MONTREAL _ A motorcyclist fights for his life following a collision with a tractor on Saturday noon in Charette, Mauricie.

The accident, which occurred on 2nd Rang North, was reported to the emergency services at around 12:40 p.m., reported the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Information gathered by the police revealed that the motorcyclist attempted to overtake the tractor on the left at the same time as the driver was also making a left turn.

The motorcyclist was in critical condition when he was transported to a hospital in the area, said Sergeant Catherine Bernard, a spokeswoman for the SQ.

A collision investigator was dispatched to the scene to shed light on the accident.

