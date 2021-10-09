A cyclist fatally struck after falling into a pothole in Montérégie

Send this page to someone via email

A fall caused by a pothole was fatal for a cyclist in her sixties, Saturday shortly before 12:30 p.m., in the Canton of Roxton, in Montérégie.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the woman who was driving on Granby Road (Route 139) fell after driving through a pothole, then was struck by a pickup truck that did not succeed to avoid.

His death was pronounced on the spot, confirmed Sergeant Catherine Bernard, a spokesperson for the SQ.

The victim was wearing a helmet, she said.

A collision scene investigator was dispatched to the scene to analyze the scene and try to clarify the causes and circumstances of this collision.

Route 139 was closed for investigation.

Read more: Driver of a vehicle shot in Laval

Advertisement