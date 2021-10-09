Menu

Investigations

A cyclist fatally struck after falling into a pothole in Montérégie

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2021 6:12 pm
A cyclist fatally struck after falling into a pothole in Montérégie - image View image in full screen
Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A fall caused by a pothole was fatal for a cyclist in her sixties, Saturday shortly before 12:30 p.m., in the Canton of Roxton, in Montérégie.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the woman who was driving on Granby Road (Route 139) fell after driving through a pothole, then was struck by a pickup truck that did not succeed to avoid.

His death was pronounced on the spot, confirmed Sergeant Catherine Bernard, a spokesperson for the SQ.

The victim was wearing a helmet, she said.

A collision scene investigator was dispatched to the scene to analyze the scene and try to clarify the causes and circumstances of this collision.

Route 139 was closed for investigation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
