Governments lay $1.5M into egg research at University of Manitoba

The feds and the province are egging on research into, well, eggs.

The governments of Canada and Manitoba are providing $1.5 million to help establish the Egg Layer Research and Public Engagement Facility at the University of Manitoba.

“Researchers in the faculty of agricultural and food sciences are leaders in the field of laying hens and eggs,” Digvir Jayas, vice-president (research and international) at the U of M, said in a provincial release Friday.

“This new facility will be the hub for egg and layer research aligned with industry priorities on welfare and sustainability, and provide world-class training to grow our local and national economies.”

While the U of M already operates an egg research facility, the province says the money will be used to create a new space that will “advance and enhance research on modern egg production techniques and technologies.”

The province says Manitoba Egg Farmers is also partnering on the cost of construction, and the U of M will continue to own and operate the facility once it is completed.

“This new, state-of-the-art facility will showcase what we do as modern egg farmers for the benefit of the general public. It’s important to us that we open the barn doors and show consumers how eggs are produced and how hens are housed,” Catherine Kroeker-Klassen, board chair of Manitoba Egg Farmers, said in the province’s release.

“It will be the most modern egg and layer research, education and training facility in all of Canada and the only one purpose-designed to connect with the general public.”

The province says the funding comes through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3-billion investment by Canada’s federal, provincial and territorial governments intended to strengthen and grow Canada’s agri-food and agri-products sectors.

Manitoba’s Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Ralph Eichler said the new facility will be home to “world-class research on egg production and development.”

“Our province’s egg farmers account for 10 per cent of the country’s egg production and generate about $120 million in farm cash receipts,” he said in the province’s release.

“We look forward to the continuation of research that helps drive interest in eggs and advances the egg industry.”