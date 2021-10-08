Ottawa COVID-19 figures steady heading into long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Friday as a number of key metrics in the pandemic hold steady heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The number of active COVID-19 cases locally remains at 339 on Friday.

There are still seven people in hospital with the virus in Ottawa while four COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit, one more than the day before.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported on Friday.

The city’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate dropped to 1.7 per cent over the past seven days, down from 1.9 per cent.

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks were added in the latest report, one of which affects an undisclosed restaurant in the city.

Two students have meanwhile tested positive for the virus at École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité, making it the only high school currently in outbreak across Ottawa.

There are now 19 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in the city, 13 of which affect local schools.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, issued a statement earlier this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

She recommended Ottawa residents hold gatherings outdoors if possible, keep guest lists small, limit close contact and wear masks, especially in situations where not everyone is vaccinated or immunocompromised family members are in attendance.

