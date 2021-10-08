SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ottawa COVID-19 figures steady heading into long weekend

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 12:41 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the coronavirus on Friday. Mural by artist Dom Laporte. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the coronavirus on Friday. Mural by artist Dom Laporte. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Friday as a number of key metrics in the pandemic hold steady heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The number of active COVID-19 cases locally remains at 339 on Friday.

There are still seven people in hospital with the virus in Ottawa while four COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit, one more than the day before.

Click to play video: 'Latest COVID-19 modelling data shows children most at risk' Latest COVID-19 modelling data shows children most at risk
Latest COVID-19 modelling data shows children most at risk

No new deaths related to the virus were reported on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate dropped to 1.7 per cent over the past seven days, down from 1.9 per cent.

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks were added in the latest report, one of which affects an undisclosed restaurant in the city.

Two students have meanwhile tested positive for the virus at École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité, making it the only high school currently in outbreak across Ottawa.

There are now 19 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in the city, 13 of which affect local schools.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, issued a statement earlier this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Read more: Unvaccinated relatives? Here are the risks around the Thanksgiving table

She recommended Ottawa residents hold gatherings outdoors if possible, keep guest lists small, limit close contact and wear masks, especially in situations where not everyone is vaccinated or immunocompromised family members are in attendance.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 guidelines to ensure a safe Thanksgiving' COVID-19 guidelines to ensure a safe Thanksgiving
COVID-19 guidelines to ensure a safe Thanksgiving
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagThanksgiving tagOttawa Coronavirus tagOttawa Public Health tagottawa covid tagOttawa covid hospitalizations tagOttawa covid outbreaks tagOttawa coivd cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers