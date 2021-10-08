Motorists ignoring stopped school buses on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP say motorists travelling along Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough need to be cognizant of stopped school buses along the roadway.

On Friday the OPP said it has received “numerous” complaints from bus drivers stating motorists are not stopping for school buses when children are exiting or entering the bus, even when the bus has its red lights flashing and driver-side stop sign extended.

“No students have been injured but dangerous situations were created,” the OPP stated. “Drivers cannot start moving until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm has been retracted and the bus has started to move.”

The OPP note all vehicles must stop on all lanes of multi-lane highways with no median such as Hwy. 7. Police say the highway continues to be “an area of concern.”

Fines for failing to stop for a school bus with its lights flashing and stop sign extended include:

First offence: $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points

Each following offence: $1,000 to $4,000, six demerit points and possible jail time (up to six months)

“The priority of the Peterborough County OPP is the safety for the children in our communities,” OPP stated. “Tragedies can happen anywhere at any time. Taking a few extra moments when travelling near buses can be the difference between a tragic incident and getting to a destination safely.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility including motorists, pedestrians, parents, educators and police. If we work together by making an effort to obey the rules of the road and being a courteous driver we can improve the safety on Peterborough County roads.”

