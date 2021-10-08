SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Ontario NDP and PCs go on pre-election advertisement blitz ahead of spending restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2021 12:04 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford says Ontario PC Party candidates must be vaccinated to run in 2022 election' COVID-19: Ford says Ontario PC Party candidates must be vaccinated to run in 2022 election
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: Ford says Ontario PC Party candidates must be vaccinated to run in 2022 election – Sep 22, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario’s NDP says it has never been in as strong a financial position as it is right now, and will be taking advantage of that to run a multi-million-dollar ad blitz before spending limits kick in.

Both the New Democrats and the Progressive Conservatives have dropped pre-election ads in recent days, highlighting what they see as their leaders’ strengths and the other party’s weaknesses.

The ads, heading for TV, radio and online, are expected to drop off significantly next month, when the parties are restricted to spending $1 million on advertising in the six months before the campaign period ahead of the June 2, 2022 vote.

Read more: Uncertain path ahead to 2022 Ontario election, experts say

But for now, NDP campaign director Michael Balagus says the party is taking advantage of the $2 million it has raised so far this year, on top of a multi-million-dollar surplus from the end of last year.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the NDP expects to match the Tories dollar for dollar in this pre-election ad spending, which allows them to deliver their message broadly to Ontarians at a critical time.

The ads highlight their party’s vision, record and leader, Andrea Horwath, while they are also running ads attacking Premier Doug Ford and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
