1 arrested, 2 on the loose after London, Ont. construction site break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., police say one person has been arrested and they’re looking for two more suspects after a construction site was reportedly broken into.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, they were contacted after three men were seen going into a gated construction site in the 300 block of Sugarcreek Trail.

Officers and police dogs went to the area and found a man hiding in a bush. Police searched the area for the other suspects but didn’t find them.

The suspects are described as men wearing dark clothing and carrying backpacks.

A 64-year-old London man has been charged with break and enter.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released from custody and is set to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2022.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).