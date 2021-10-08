Menu

Crime

1 arrested, 2 on the loose after London, Ont. construction site break and enter

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 8, 2021 11:51 am
Police say around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, they were contacted after three men were seen going into a gated construction site in the 300 block of Sugarcreek Trail. View image in full screen
Police say around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, they were contacted after three men were seen going into a gated construction site in the 300 block of Sugarcreek Trail. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London, Ont., police say one person has been arrested and they’re looking for two more suspects after a construction site was reportedly broken into.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, they were contacted after three men were seen going into a gated construction site in the 300 block of Sugarcreek Trail.

Officers and police dogs went to the area and found a man hiding in a bush. Police searched the area for the other suspects but didn’t find them.

Read more: 2 charged after breaking into construction site, fleeing from officer, police say

The suspects are described as men wearing dark clothing and carrying backpacks.

A 64-year-old London man has been charged with break and enter.

He was released from custody and is set to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2022.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

