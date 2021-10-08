Menu

Crime

Former OPP officer charged in alleged sexual assault dating back to 1990s

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2021 11:04 am
SIU investigators have charged a former OPP officer who served in what is now Ottawa in the 1990s. View image in full screen
SIU investigators have charged a former OPP officer who served in what is now Ottawa in the 1990s. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A former Ontario Provincial Police officer has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault dating back more than 20 years.

The province’s police watchdog says the sexual assault is alleged to have occurred in Ottawa, formerly Rideau Township, between 1995 and 1998.

The Special Investigations Unit says it received a complaint regarding the alleged incident in May and launched an investigation.

Read more: SIU charges Ottawa police constable with sexual assault, breach of trust

The SIU says that as a result of the investigation, Donald Hickey has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

It says Hickey, who is now retired from the provincial police service, is due in court on Oct. 27.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency says it will not provide further details as the case is now before the court.

