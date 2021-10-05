Menu

Crime

SIU charges Ottawa police constable with sexual assault, breach of trust

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2021 7:31 pm
A photo of the Special Investigations Unit headquarters at 5090 Commerce Blvd, Mississauga, Ontario. View image in full screen
A photo of the Special Investigations Unit headquarters at 5090 Commerce Blvd, Mississauga, Ontario. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OTTAWA — Ontario’s police watchdog has charged an Ottawa Police Service officer with sexual assault.

Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit, says in a release that it received a sexual assault complaint on Feb. 5 and began an investigation.

He says as a result of the investigation, Const. Sundeep Singh is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust.

Read more: Ontario police watchdog investigating after man dies following stun gun shot in Durham Region

Singh is to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Ottawa on Oct. 29.

No further details were released.

The Special Investigations Unit is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police and other officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
