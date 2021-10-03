Menu

Comments

Canada

COMMENTARY: Ontario police watchdog investigating after man dies following stun gun shot in Durham Region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2021 11:08 am
SIU investigators are in Hamilton's east end investigating a collision Sept. 29, 2021. The police watchdog has not yet revealed how Hamilton police are involved with the crash. View image in full screen
SIU investigators are in Hamilton's east end investigating a collision Sept. 29, 2021. The police watchdog has not yet revealed how Hamilton police are involved with the crash. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 48-year-old man after a car crash east of Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit says there was a single-vehicle collision around 12 p.m. Saturday on Highway 115 north of Highway 407 in Durham Region.

The SIU says there was an “interaction” between the man involved in the collision and a Durham regional police officer.

They say the officer fired his stun gun at the man.

The SIU says the man was taken to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The agency is asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
