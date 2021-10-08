Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Finland follows other Nordic countries by suspending Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 8, 2021 6:46 am
Click to play video: 'Moderna asks Health Canada to approve COVID-19 vaccine booster shot' Moderna asks Health Canada to approve COVID-19 vaccine booster shot
WATCH: Moderna asks Health Canada to approve COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna‘s COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said Thursday that authorities won’t give the shot to males under age 30. They will be offered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine instead. The government agency said it found that young men and boys were at a slightly higher risk of developing myocarditis.

The move by Finland followed similar decisions by three neighboring countries on Wednesday. Sweden suspended the use of Moderna for people under 30, Denmark said those under 18 won’t be offered the Swiss-made vaccine, and Norway urged those under 30 to get the Pfizer vaccine instead.

All four countries based their decision on an unpublished study with Sweden’s Public Health Agency saying that it signals “an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium” the double-walled sac containing the heart and the roots of the main vessels. It added: “The risk of being affected is very small.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Denmark, Sweden press pause on Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for younger age groups

The preliminary information from the Nordic study has been sent to the European Medicines Agency’s adverse reaction committee to be assessed.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 Vaccine tagmoderna vaccine tagPfizer COVID-19 Vaccine tagModerna COVID-19 Vaccine tagfinland moderna vaccine tagmoderna ban tagmoderna vaccine ban tagmoderna vaccine risk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers