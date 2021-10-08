Zack Kassian hurt in fight as Edmonton Oilers win over Canucks

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks Thursday night at Rogers Place was overshadowed by a scary moment late in the third period.

Zack Kassian’s bare head hit the ice at the end of a fight with Vancouver’s Zack MacEwen with 3:56 left in the third period. Kassian’s helmet had popped off during the bout. The pair tumbled to the ice with MacEwen landing on top of Kassian. MacEwen immediately signaled to the Oilers bench that Kassian needed help. After being on the ice for a couple of minutes, Kassian got to his feet and was helped to the Oilers dressing room.

The Oilers power play boosted them to a 2-0 lead after the first period. Leon Draisaitl whapped home a one-timer off a pass from Connor McDavid. Later, McDavid blazed in on the right wing and flipped a short side shot past Jaroslav Halak.

The Canucks replied with two power play goals in the first six minutes of the second. Quinn Hughes pounded a point shot past Mike Smith, then Nic Petan scored on a tip in front. Derek Ryan restored the Oilers lead by deflecting a Duncan Keith shot through Halak.

With Halak on the bench for an extra attacker late in the third, Smith lobbed a shot at the Canucks goal. The puck went about five feet wide.

Smith made 36 saves, including 16 in the third period.

The Oilers close out the pre-season Saturday night in Vancouver.