Manslaughter charge laid after hunter shoots man near Elma

RCMP are investigating a hunting fatality that left a 59-year-old man dead.

Mounties say it happened Tuesday night, when they were called to a shooting incident near Silver Bridge Road, south of the community of Elma.

They found the victim dead at the scene.

A police investigation found the man was shot by a 45-year-old German citizen when they were both in the area, but hunting separately.

The alleged shooter was arrested Wednesday and charged with manslaughter.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.