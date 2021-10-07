Manslaughter charge laid after hunter shoots man near Elma

RCMP are investigating a hunting fatality that left a 59-year-old man dead.
Mounties say it happened Tuesday night, when they were called to a shooting incident near Silver Bridge Road, south of the community of Elma.
They found the victim dead at the scene.
A police investigation found the man was shot by a 45-year-old German citizen when they were both in the area, but hunting separately.
The alleged shooter was arrested Wednesday and charged with manslaughter.
RCMP are continuing to investigate.
