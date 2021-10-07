Menu

Crime

Manslaughter charge laid after hunter shoots man near Elma

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 9:54 pm
Manslaughter charge laid after hunter shoots man near Elma - image
File / Global News

RCMP are investigating a hunting fatality that left a 59-year-old man dead.

Mounties say it happened Tuesday night, when they were called to a shooting incident near Silver Bridge Road, south of the community of Elma.

They found the victim dead at the scene.

A police investigation found the man was shot by a 45-year-old German citizen when they were both in the area, but hunting separately.

The alleged shooter was arrested Wednesday and charged with manslaughter.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

