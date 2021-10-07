Menu

Crime

Suspect allegedly assaulted 3-year-old girl, her father at Mississauga community centre

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 7:47 pm
Image of the suspect released by police. View image in full screen
Image of the suspect released by police. Handout / Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police say they’re looking to identify of a suspect who allegedly assaulted a three-year-old girl and her father in the parking lot of a Mississauga community centre.

Police said in a news release Thursday that the incident happened on Aug. 30 around 9:25 p.m. at the Meadowvale Community Centre.

Police said the girl and her 34-year-old father were attending their vehicle in the parking lot when a “loud verbal argument” between the suspect and a woman caught the attention of the victims.

The statement said the suspect saw the victims observing and started arguing with the 34-year-old man.

The suspect then went up to the victims and sprayed an “unknown substance,” possibly bear spray or pepper spray, at them before fleeing, police said.

The victims were assessed by paramedics and were reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Investigators described the suspect as between 18 to 25 years old, five-foot-eight with black shoulder-length hair, and was reported to be wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts when the incident happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

