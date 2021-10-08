Menu

Canada

North Okanagan Mounties trying to find summertime fire starter

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 6:00 am
On Aug. 29, police were called to a school on Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon where a staff member discovered the remnants of a burned garbage can against a wall outside of the school.
On Aug. 29, police were called to a school on Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon where a staff member discovered the remnants of a burned garbage can against a wall outside of the school. SUBMITTED/RCMP

RCMP in Vernon, B.C., are trying to identify a person caught on video setting a garbage can aflame during the height of one of the fieriest summers in the province’s history.

On Aug. 29, police were called to a school on Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon where a staff member discovered the remnants of a burned garbage can against a wall outside of the school, RCMP said in a press release.

Exterior cameras at the school captured the incident and upon reviewing the video footage from earlier in the morning,  staff learned the fire had been intentionally set and contacted police.

In the video, an unknown person is seen deliberately lighting and then discarding some type of burning material into the garbage can before walking away.

Shortly after, the garbage can was fully engulfed in flames, eventually burning out.

Thankfully, the fire was contained inside the garbage can and did not spread to the building, Const. Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, said.

Given the close proximity to the building and the extremely dry conditions at the time, the consequences of this person’s actions could have been disastrous.

To advance the investigation, police are distributing a still image of the suspect to the public with the hope someone may be able to recognize the individual.

If you believe you can identify the suspect in this investigation, or have information that may assist police, please contact Const. Richard Lausman of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250- 545-7171.

