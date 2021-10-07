SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

New COVID-19 records set in Saskatchewan for cases, ICU patients

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 4:04 pm
Click to play video: 'No new COVID-19 restrictions for Saskatchewan amid 4th wave: Moe' No new COVID-19 restrictions for Saskatchewan amid 4th wave: Moe
WATCH: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday the province is not looking instate further public health restrictions at this time, amid a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases.

New daily records were set in Saskatchewan for COVID-19 cases and the number of patients in intensive care.

The province reported 650 new cases on Thursday, breaking the previous one-day high of 602 set on Sept. 30.

However, a note from the government said 241 of the confirmed cases date back to Sept. 22 and had previously not been entered in the provincial database.

Read more: Provincial Emergency Operations Centre takes over Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 response

The northwest zone reported the most new cases (141), followed by Regina (97) and Saskatoon (82).

Health officials said 25.8 per cent of the new cases are in fully vaccinated people.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 446 — 37.0 new cases per 100,000 people.

Story continues below advertisement

Thursday’s numbers push the overall case count in Saskatchewan to 70,457.

Read more: SGI requiring proof of vaccination or negative test for road tests starting Oct. 25

Health officials reported 348 people were being treated in hospital for COVID-19, 78 of whom were in intensive care. It breaks the previous high of 76 ICU patients set the previous day.

Of those people in hospital, officials said 76.4 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

The province said there were four COVID-19-related deaths, raising the death toll to 737.

Three of the deaths were in the 60 to 79 age group and the fourth was a person aged 80 and over.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan unifies COVID-19 command as ICU admissions skyrocket' Saskatchewan unifies COVID-19 command as ICU admissions skyrocket
Saskatchewan unifies COVID-19 command as ICU admissions skyrocket
