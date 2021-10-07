Premier Scott Moe to address COVID-19 situation in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is providing a COVID-19 update as hospitalizations in the province continue to climb.

Moe, along with Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency president Marlo Pritchard, is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Global News will be livestreaming the briefing.

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan reported 356 people were in hospital due to COVID-19, 76 of whom are in intensive care. Both numbers are record highs for the province.

Officials said nearly 77 per cent of COVID-19 patients in hospital were not fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to provide any support necessary to help Saskatchewan with its COVID-19 crisis.

Trudeau and Moe spoke on Sept. 29 about cases in the province, increasing vaccination efforts and what the province needs to overcome the fourth wave of the pandemic.

There have been calls for the province to restrict gathering sizes.

On Tuesday, Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili called for “a return to indoor gathering limits for both public and private events until cases and hospitalizations stabilize.”

The government rejected the call, saying it will not be making an order limiting gathering sizes.

A spokesperson added that the “vast majority of new cases and hospitalizations are unvaccinated residents and those who are not vaccinated should get vaccinated.”

The City of Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Medical Association and the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses have also asked the province to restrict gathering sizes.

—with files from Connor O’Donovan

