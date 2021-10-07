Customers impacted by most types of GO Train delays now eligible for reimbursement

Send this page to someone via email

Metrolinx says it has expanded the list of the types of GO Train delays that allow for customers to be reimbursed.

In a statement issued Thursday, the transit agency said that customers are now eligible to receive reimbursement for regularly scheduled trips impacted by most types of delays of 15 minutes or more as part of the Service Guarantee program.

Previously, the program only covered delays caused by GO Transit, including signal problems, door issues, or other mechanical failures, the statement said.

On-board emergencies, police investigations, and pedestrian incidents have now been added to the list.

The only exception has to do with weather-related delays, including when Environment Canada issues advisories, the statement said. If customers are impacted by those incidents or delays when GO Trains are operating on a special schedule in severe weather, they won’t be eligible for reimbursement.

Officials also noted that special flat-fare tickets including the weekend Pass and weekend day pass allowing unlimited travel are not eligible under the program.

For more information on the Service Guarantee program and to submit a claim, visit the GO Transit website.