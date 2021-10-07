Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Science

Quebec physicist linked to Nobel-winning research in physics urges Canada to ‘value science’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2021 3:05 pm
Scientist Patrick Charbonneau is shown in this undated handout photo provided by Duke University Communications. The Quebec-born scientist whose research has been linked to this year's Nobel Prize in Physics says he hopes to inspire Canadians to value science. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Duke University Communications * MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
Scientist Patrick Charbonneau is shown in this undated handout photo provided by Duke University Communications. The Quebec-born scientist whose research has been linked to this year's Nobel Prize in Physics says he hopes to inspire Canadians to value science. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Duke University Communications * MANDATORY CREDIT*. HO-Duke University Communications/The Canadian Press

A Quebec-born scientist who has contributed to research that won his collaborator this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics says he hopes to inspire Canadians to value science.

Patrick Charbonneau has been a close collaborator of Italian physicist Giorgio Parisi, who was a co-winner of this year’s prize for his work on complex physical systems.

Read more: Nobel Prize in physics awarded to 3 scientists for black hole research

Charbonneau over the last decade has worked with Parisi on publishing a number of papers on complex glasses, two of which were cited by the Nobel committee as scientific background.

The Montreal-born Duke University professor said Thursday in an interview from North Carolina that Parisi’s prize is the culmination of decades of research.

Read more: Why is opposition to lockdowns, masks and science growing? The psychology of defiance explained

Story continues below advertisement

He says it was a surprise and thrill to see his colleague recognized after so many years.

Charbonneau says the Nobel Prize is above all a collective opportunity to celebrate science, which he says has become more meaningful than ever in the last year and a half as the world has struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagNobel Prize tagDuke University tagNobel Prize in Physics tagcomplex physical systems tagGiorgio Parisi tagPatrick Charbonneau tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers