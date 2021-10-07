Menu

Canada

Thanksgiving 2021: What’s open, closed in and around Barrie, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 3:45 pm
Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours for Thanksgiving on Oct. 11. View image in full screen
Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours for Thanksgiving on Oct. 11. AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File

Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours for Thanksgiving on Oct. 11.

Here’s what to expect.

What’s open:

  • TangerOutlets Cookstown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Some restaurants and patios (people should call individual restaurants directly for more details).
  • GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

What’s closed:

  • All Beer Store locations
  • LCBO stores
  • Barrie Library
  • Barrie City Hall
  • Allandale Recreation Centre, Holly Community Centre and East Bayfield Community Centre
  • Georgian Mall
  • Zehrs locations
  • There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution
  • There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection; collection will occur one day later for the remainder of the week
  • There will be no Barrie Transit service
