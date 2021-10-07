Thanksgiving 2021: What’s open, closed in and around Barrie, Ont.

Several businesses and services in and around Barrie will have altered hours for Thanksgiving on Oct. 11.
Here’s what to expect.
What’s open:
- TangerOutlets Cookstown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Upper Canada Mall from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Some restaurants and patios (people should call individual restaurants directly for more details).
- GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
What’s closed:
- All Beer Store locations
- LCBO stores
- Barrie Library
- Barrie City Hall
- Allandale Recreation Centre, Holly Community Centre and East Bayfield Community Centre
- Georgian Mall
- Zehrs locations
- There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution
- There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection; collection will occur one day later for the remainder of the week
- There will be no Barrie Transit service
