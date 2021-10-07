Menu

Canada

Thanksgiving 2021: What’s open and closed in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 10:47 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario medical officer suggests vaccinated individuals do not have to mask for Thanksgiving' Ontario medical officer suggests vaccinated individuals do not have to mask for Thanksgiving
Ontario’s medical officer of health is set to make recommendations ahead of Thanksgiving and Halloween. During a media briefing Tuesday, Dr. Kieran Moore suggested vaccinated families may choose to remove masks during indoor gatherings for the holiday weekend. Morganne Campbell has more in this report.

Guelph residents are faced with several closures and service reductions on Monday because of Thanksgiving.

Many of the usual businesses and services are impacted on the holiday, such as grocery stores, transit and waste collection.

Read more: Unvaccinated relatives? Here are the risks around the Thanksgiving table

Here’s a list of what’s opened and closed and the service reductions in Guelph on Monday, Oct. 11.

Food and drink

The major grocery stores in the city are shutting down for the day, as are all LCBO and The Beer Store locations.

Local craft breweries, including Royal City Brewing and Wellington Brewery, have their doors open.

Story continues below advertisement

Those looking to dine out should call the restaurant ahead of time to book a reservation.

Click to play video: 'Should unvaccinated relatives be invited to Thanksgiving dinner?' Should unvaccinated relatives be invited to Thanksgiving dinner?
Should unvaccinated relatives be invited to Thanksgiving dinner?

Shopping

Stone Road Mall and the Walmart locations in the north and south ends are closed for Thanksgiving.

Many other retailers are closing up shop as well, but customers should call ahead to confirm store hours.

Rexall, including their pharmacies, on Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street are open, along with the Shoppers Drug Mart on Eramosa Road.

Banks are closed on Monday as well and there will be no mail deliveries.

Publicly-run facilities and services

There is no waste collection on the holiday Monday and collection is pushed forward one day for the rest of the week. The waste resource innovation centre is closed.

Story continues below advertisement

City buildings, library branches and museums are locked up for the day, as are the city’s recreation centres and community centres.

There are no COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for Monday. The assessment centre is open from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The COVID-19 call centre and vaccine booking centre are closed, resuming normal hours on Tuesday.

Public Transit

Guelph Transit is running a staggered hourly service from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and there is mobility service from 9:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

GO Transit is on a Sunday schedule, meaning there are no trains in or out of Guelph Central Station.

