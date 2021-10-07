SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Strathcona County implements mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 12:09 pm
Several vials of Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ont. on Friday June 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Several vials of Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ont. on Friday June 25, 2021. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

Strathcona County is following suit of other municipalities by implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for its staff.

The county announced Thursday morning that all staff must be vaccinated against the disease by Monday, Nov. 1.

“Vaccines remain the best protective measure against COVID-19, reducing transmission, protecting our health-care system and lessening severe outcomes,” the county said in a news release.

Eligible staff members who have not receive two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1 will be required to undergo regular rapid testing at their own cost. The rapid testing program will be in effect until further notice, the county said.

“Additional provincial measures remain in place, including the Restrictions Exemption Program, physical distancing and masking in all indoor workplaces, spaces and vehicles,” the county said.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for federal workers by end of October: Freeland' COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for federal workers by end of October: Freeland
COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for federal workers by end of October: Freeland

Staff were asked on Sept. 17 to provide their vaccination status to the county by Sept. 27. The county said 89 per cent of staff shared their status by the cutoff date and at that time, 79 per cent of those employees were fully vaccinated.

Strathcona County is following in the footsteps of several other municipalities who have announced mandatory vaccination policies for their employees, including the City of Edmonton and City of Calgary.

On Wednesday, the federal government said proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required by no later than the end of October for all employees in Canada’s federally regulated workplaces. And, by mid-November, enforcement measures will be in place will make sure the requirement is implemented.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 301 active cases of COVID-19 in Strathcona County.

