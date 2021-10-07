SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec records 624 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'Calls grow for Quebec to push back mandatory vaccine deadline for health workers' Calls grow for Quebec to push back mandatory vaccine deadline for health workers
As the Oct. 15 deadline looms for health-care workers in Quebec to be vaccinated, some politicians and unions are asking the provincial government for more time. Global’s Gloria Henriquez explains.

Quebec registered 624 new cases and five more deaths Thursday as the COVID-19 health crisis continued.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations rose by three to 297. This comes after 28 patients were admitted while 25 were discharged.

Of those patients, there were 88 in intensive care units across the province — a drop of two in the past 24-hour period.

Read more: Quebec recruits 1,000 nurses to work full time amid urgent labour shortage

The vaccination campaign saw another 12,737 doses of the novel coronavirus administered in the last day. More than 12.9 million shots have been given to date.

Health officials say 33,936 tests were given Tuesday, the latest day for which screening information is provided.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has reported a total of 413,930 cases and 11,405 deaths related to the virus.

The number of recoveries, meanwhile, stood at 397,404 as of Thursday.

