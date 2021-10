Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year old girl.

Emily Fontaine was last seen in the North End of the city.

She is 5’3″ and 125 pounds with a medium build, brown medium-length hair and brown eyes.

Fontaine was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.