Weather

Sask. wildfire smoke prompts air quality advisory for Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 9:57 pm
A smoky Calgary is pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. View image in full screen
A smoky Calgary is pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Global News

Smoke from wildfires near Hudson Bay, Sask., prompted a Calgary air quality statement on Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada issued the advisory because the fires are “causing elevated values of fine particulate matter in parts of Alberta.”

“Poor air quality and reduced visibility will continue for this evening, with conditions gradually improving from west to east,” it said.

These areas were under a special air quality statement on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at around 8 p.m. View image in full screen
These areas were under a special air quality statement on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at around 8 p.m. Environment Canada

As of 6 p.m., Calgary’s ranking on the air quality health index was a seven out of 10 — high risk.

Read more: Special air quality statement prompted by Saskatchewan wildfire smoke lifted for Edmonton

The weather agency warned that people might experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

