Sask. wildfire smoke prompts air quality advisory for Calgary

Smoke from wildfires near Hudson Bay, Sask., prompted a Calgary air quality statement on Wednesday evening.
Environment Canada issued the advisory because the fires are “causing elevated values of fine particulate matter in parts of Alberta.”
“Poor air quality and reduced visibility will continue for this evening, with conditions gradually improving from west to east,” it said.
As of 6 p.m., Calgary’s ranking on the air quality health index was a seven out of 10 — high risk.
The weather agency warned that people might experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.
