Sask. wildfire smoke prompts air quality advisory for Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Smoke from wildfires near Hudson Bay, Sask., prompted a Calgary air quality statement on Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada issued the advisory because the fires are “causing elevated values of fine particulate matter in parts of Alberta.”

“Poor air quality and reduced visibility will continue for this evening, with conditions gradually improving from west to east,” it said.

View image in full screen These areas were under a special air quality statement on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at around 8 p.m. Environment Canada

As of 6 p.m., Calgary’s ranking on the air quality health index was a seven out of 10 — high risk.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Special air quality statement prompted by Saskatchewan wildfire smoke lifted for Edmonton

The weather agency warned that people might experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.