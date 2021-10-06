Man rushed to hospital as cat, snakes saved from Calgary fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after a kitchen fire in southeast Calgary on Wednesday.

Crews responded to a home with heavy smoke emerging from the front door in the 2200 block of 39 Street S.E. at around 10 a.m.

Four people managed to escape the fire, one of whom suffered burn injuries and was taken to hospital, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

“One resident in his 50s attempted to fight the fire with a fire extinguisher but, due to the amount of fire and heat, sustained burn injuries to the front of his body,” CFD said in a news release.

View image in full screen Emergency crews responded to a kitchen fire in Calgary on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Global News

A cat and 10 snakes were found inside the home and survived the blaze, CFD said.

Story continues below advertisement

A CFD investigator said the fire started as a result of cooking oil on the stove that overheated and ignited, “spreading flames to the rest of the kitchen.”

“All four tenants will be displaced for an indeterminate amount of time due to the significant fire and smoke damage to the house,” CFD said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "All four tenants will be displaced for an indeterminate amount of time due to the significant fire and smoke damage to the house," CFD said.

There were no working smoke alarms in the house, officials said.

CFD reminded people that Oct. 3-9 is Fire Prevention Week, a time that emphasizes the importance of fire safety.