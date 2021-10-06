Kennebecasis Regional Police Force name new chief

Send this page to someone via email

A former RCMP officer has been named the new chief of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.

Steve Gourdeau spent 33 years with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in New Brunswick and Manitoba, and as a peacekeeper in the former Yugoslavia.

A post on the KRPF Facebook page said he spent “several years in general duty policing and as a narcotics and criminal intelligence investigator.”

The native of Roberval, Que., also worked in criminal operations for J-Division RCMP in New Brunswick as the co-ordinator for a provincial crime reduction strategy.

He retired from the RCMP in 2015 as the senior non-commissioned officer (NCO) for the Southeast District in New Brunswick, based out of the Hampton office.

“Steve is a longstanding resident of this area and knows our communities very well,” the Facebook post read. “He is excited to take on this role and looks forward to serving the communities of Quispamsis and Rothesay as Chief of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.”

Gourdeau takes over for Chief Wayne Gallant, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

His first day on the job is Oct. 8.