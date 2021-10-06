COVID-19: 5 new cases in Northumberland County, 2 in Kawartha Lakes as HKPR active cases at 15

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

The new cases include five in Northumberland County and two in the City of Kawartha Lakes. The report bumps up the number of active cases to 15, up from the 10 reported Monday (no updates on issued on Tuesdays). There were 21 reported Friday.

The active cases include five in the Kawarthas (one more), eight in Northumberland County (three) and two in Haliburton County (up by one).

There are no active outbreaks. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 73 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 11 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Wednesday:

Resolved cases: 2,371 — an additional three cases since Monday. The resolved cases make up 96.8 per cent of the 2,449 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

2,371 — an additional three cases since Monday. The resolved cases make up 96.8 per cent of the 2,449 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant cases : 937 — nine additional cases since Monday. There are 510 in the Kawarthas, 364 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

: 937 — nine additional cases since Monday. There are 510 in the Kawarthas, 364 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County (unchanged). High-risk contacts : 64 — down from 76 on Monday. The health unit notes five of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data.

: 64 — down from 76 on Monday. The health unit notes five of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data. COVID-19 tests : 230,056 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction — an additional 373 tests since Monday’s update.

: 230,056 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction — an additional 373 tests since Monday’s update. Hospitalized cases to date : 90 — unchanged since Sept. 29. There is currently one hospitalized case in an intensive care unit. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

: 90 — unchanged since Sept. 29. There is currently one hospitalized case in an intensive care unit. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

School cases:

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board as of Wednesday afternoon reported no active cases at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board reported no cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination data on Monday which can be found in this Global News Peterborough story on COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 4.

Upcoming vaccination clinics hosted by the health unit include:

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Thursday, Oct. 7:

Bewdley Community Centre (7060 Lake St.) in Bewdley from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drive-thru clinic at the Pontypool Fire Hall (287 John St.) in Pontypool from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 16:

Drive-thru clinic at the Little Britain/Mariposa Fire Hall (522 Eldon Rd.) in Little Britain from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kirkfield Fire Hall (16 Munroe St.) in Kirkfield from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northumberland County:

Saturday, Oct. 9: Baltimore Recreation Centre (23 Community Centre Rd.) in Baltimore from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

