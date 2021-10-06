Saskatchewan death toll grows by 7, COVID-19 ICU patients reach new high

Send this page to someone via email

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) reached new heights as Saskatchewan added seven deaths on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan’s hospitals are currently providing care for 356 patients with COVID-19: 280 are receiving inpatient care and 76 are in ICUs. This is also the most hospitalizations to date.

The recently deceased who tested positive for the virus include one person in each of the 80-plus and 40-to-59 age groups, two in the 20-to-39 age range and three between 60 and 79 years old. There have been 733 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, there were 478 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 69,809. The seven-day average of new daily infections increased to 439 from 427 on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan’s active infections have decreased and now sit at 4,313. The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 1,093.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 543 to a total of 64,763.

According to the dashboard, 4,015 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 1,153,744 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,580,925 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, the dashboard showed. Of Wednesday’s 478 new cases, the provincial government said 362 individuals were unvaccinated, which included 99 ineligible children under the age of 12.

