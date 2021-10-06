Menu

Canada

1 dead after single vehicle rollover near Girvin, Sask.

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 2:25 pm
1 dead after single vehicle rollover near Girvin, Sask. - image View image in full screen
Files / Global News

A 67-year-old man is dead after a single vehicle rollover on Highway 749, about seven kilometres west of Girvin, Sask.

Read more: Saskatoon man dead after vehicle rollover southwest of city

RCMP were called to the scene on Tuesday at 1:50 p.m.

Girvin, Sask., is located 140 kilometres north of Regina.

Read more: Moosomin, Sask. man faces attempted murder, assault charges after reckless driving incident

Craik RCMP are investigating the crash and say they have determined a cement truck left the roadway and rolled.

The driver was from Davidson, Sask., and was declared dead on the scene. His family has been notified.

Read more: Teen dead after rollover west of Moose Jaw, Sask.

The highway had been closed for investigation and collision reconstruction but has since reopened.

Saskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagRollover tagDavidson tagSingle vehicle rollover tagCement Truck tagCraik RCMP tagGirvin tagHighway 749 tag

