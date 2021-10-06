1 dead after single vehicle rollover near Girvin, Sask.

A 67-year-old man is dead after a single vehicle rollover on Highway 749, about seven kilometres west of Girvin, Sask.
RCMP were called to the scene on Tuesday at 1:50 p.m.
Girvin, Sask., is located 140 kilometres north of Regina.
Read more: Moosomin, Sask. man faces attempted murder, assault charges after reckless driving incident
Craik RCMP are investigating the crash and say they have determined a cement truck left the roadway and rolled.
The driver was from Davidson, Sask., and was declared dead on the scene. His family has been notified.
The highway had been closed for investigation and collision reconstruction but has since reopened.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments