1 dead after single vehicle rollover near Girvin, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A 67-year-old man is dead after a single vehicle rollover on Highway 749, about seven kilometres west of Girvin, Sask.

Read more: Saskatoon man dead after vehicle rollover southwest of city

RCMP were called to the scene on Tuesday at 1:50 p.m.

Girvin, Sask., is located 140 kilometres north of Regina.

Craik RCMP are investigating the crash and say they have determined a cement truck left the roadway and rolled.

The driver was from Davidson, Sask., and was declared dead on the scene. His family has been notified.

Story continues below advertisement

The highway had been closed for investigation and collision reconstruction but has since reopened.