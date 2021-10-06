Menu

Crime

Charges laid after man throws patio stones off roof, breaks window, enters building: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 6, 2021 2:31 pm
File photo of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

Police say a London, Ont., man is facing charges including assaulting an officer and mischief after an hours-long incident Monday evening.

According to London police, officers were called to reports of a man on the roof of a building on Bathurst Street, east of Wellington Street and north of Horton Street, just after 6 p.m. Monday.

Read more: Balconies deemed ‘unsafe’ at London, Ont. high-rise where toddler fatally fell

Police say officers “attempted to negotiate with the male for several hours.”

During that time, the man reportedly threw patio stones to the ground, which broke apart on impact. Police say the man eventually broke a window and got into the building where he damaged more property.

At 10:30 p.m., police entered the building and the suspect attempted to flee from officers but was arrested, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

During the course of the arrest, London police alleged that the suspect resisted and assaulted an officer, though no injuries were sustained.

Police have charged a London man, 38, with assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and mischief under $5,000.

